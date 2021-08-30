William Alfred Ohnesorgen, 50

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — William Alfred Ohnesorgen passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 50, surrounded by family at home in Benson, Arizona after a long and courageous battle with cancer. William was born January 12, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona to William Bernal and Cecilia Ohnesorgen. He was raised in Phoenix/Tempe Arizona, (one of six children) and graduated from Corona del Sol High School. He joined the Army upon graduation and served on the front lines in an armored tank unit in the first gulf war. After leaving the army he moved to Benson, Arizona to help his parents build a rammed earth home. When his mother developed Alzheimer’s he stayed and cared for her until her death. He continued to help care for our father even after receiving his own cancer diagnosis. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. His kindness, courage, compassion and thoughtfulness, which he was known for, remained through his last days. He loved music, history and golf and the many stray dogs who “found” their way to him. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Cecilia Ohnesorgen and grandparents. He is survived by siblings Ingrid (Sean) Warrick, Maggie (Yoel) Ohnesorgen, Jennifer (Ray) LeClair, twin brother James (Laura) Ohnesorgen, Sarah (Scott) Musgrave and nephews Hunter, Scotty, Chris and James Jr.
Service will be held jointly (with his father William Bernal) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 with a rosary at 9:00 am and funeral mass at 9:30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson, Arizona.