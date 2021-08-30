William Bernal Ohnesorgen, 90

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — William Bernal Ohnesorgen passed away on April 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 90.
He was born May 16, 1929, in Benson, Arizona to Victoria and Edward Ohnesorgen.
He grew up in Benson, one of eight children, he graduated from Benson High, where he excelled at sports. He spent the summer after graduating building his parents a house. He then joined the Army serving stateside during the Korean war. After leaving the Army he earned a degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Arizona also becoming a lifelong Wildcat fan.
He went on to work for the Arizona Highway Department for 35 years, designing many major bridges around the state, many still being used today. In 1962 he married Cecilia Garcia of Gallup, New Mexico, his wife of 57 years. They lived in Phoenix and raised six children. Upon his retirement he moved back to Benson, Arizona where he built a rammed earth home on his maternal grandmothers’ original homestead, which he purchased after graduating high school. He and Cecilia loved taking breaks to travel and spend time visiting with their grandchildren and children. In his later years he devotedly cared for his wife who had developed Alzheimer’s, so she could remain in their home. He loved his family above all else and loved being a grandparent. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cecilia, his parents Victoria and Edward Ohnesorgen and siblings Dora, Edward, Jake, and Sylvia.
(Siblings Irene Duskin and Rudy Ohnersorgen followed him in death)
He is survived by brother Frank Ohnesorgen and children Ingrid (Sean) Warrick, Maggie (Yoel) Ohnesorgen, Jennifer (Ray) LeClair, James (Laura) Ohnesorgen, Sarah (Scott) Musgrave and grandsons Hunter, Scotty, Chris, and James Jr.
(Son William Alfred Ohnesorgen followed him in death)
Service will be held Saturday, September 11th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson. Interment will follow immediately after mass at the High Street Cemetery.