William (Bill) C. Smith, 80

SIERRA VISTA—Bill was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 7, 1939 to Clarence and Mary (Lentine) Smith. He grew up in the small village of Locktown, New Jersey on his Family’s dairy and chicken farm. He always loved farm life and was into “organic gardening” long before that was a thing. In High School, Bill was a member of Future Farmers of America. He graduated in the first graduating class of the new Hunterdon Central High School, Farmington, New Jersey, in the class of 1957. Bill married Dora “Diane” (Walker) Smith on May 14, 1960.
In the early 1970’s, Bill studied Air Conditioning and Refrigeration in Raritan Valley Community College in Somerville, New Jersey. Shortly thereafter he started his Appliance Repair business in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. In 1978, Bill moved his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona. He wanted to find a small, growing town to open an Appliance Repair business. Bill’s love for gardening grew into “Westway Power Equipment” small engine repair, in addition to the Appliance Service in the early 1990’s. The business eventually moved to Huachuca City, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane and his 4 children, William Smith, (Nikole) of Denver, Colorado, Stephen Smith, Sierra Vista, Sharon (Smith) Herrera, (Robert), Hereford and David Smith, (Stephanie), Sierra Vista. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Devon, Jensen Beach, Florida, Katryna Mears-Shepard (Trell), Paul Smith (Rachel), and Sophia Smith (Mar Cope), and Lisa (Sharpe) Zamorano (Abraham), Heather Smith, (Jason Tomey), Levi Smith (Elise) Bridgette Smith and Zane Smith, and 13 Great Grandchildren. His sister, Mary Schenck (Smith), New Jersey, and his brother, Mitchell Smith (Kathy) , Pennsylvania
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whetstone Cowboy Church, 100 W. Oak Street, Huachuca City, Arizona 85615.
