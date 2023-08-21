PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA—William (Bill) Ernest Driggers, Jr., 69, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at ShorePoint Health in Punta Gorda. Bill was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 12, 1952, to the late William Ernest Driggers, Sr. and Bonnie Muriel Fenter.
Bill spent his early childhood in Lawton and Mountain View, Oklahoma; Germany; Killeen, Texas; and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Being an entrepreneur at age seven, he started a shoeshine business. By his Senior year of high school his family moved to Punta Gorda when his Dad retired from the Army in 1969. In Punta Gorda Bill did survey work for Robert South, worked at a local gas station, plus the local Chevrolet dealership where he bought his dream car, a Rally Green Camaro. After graduation from Charlotte High School in 1970, he went to the Army recruiter and signed up for a tour in Germany. In 1971 Bill married Kathryn Margaret Tuman and of that union two daughters were born, Shannon Elaine and Lori Ann. While assigned at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, his son David was born in1980.
While in the Army, Bill served as a Motor Transport Operator and Tractor Trailer Truck Driver. Later he became an Armor/Unit Supply Specialist and eventually a Unit Supply Specialist. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert Badge, M16 Rifle. He served at AMSF HQ 5th Signal Command, Germany, Korea, and the US Army Intelligence Center and School, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He was honorably discharged as a SGT E5 disabled Veteran in 1981.
After discharge, Bill returned to Punta Gorda and worked in the commercial fishing industry where he met Jackie Summerall. They were married under the Banyan tree in Punta Gorda in 1984. Together they raised Jackie's daughters Christina and Wendy and Bill's daughter Lori. He worked in telephone line repair when Hurricane Hugo hit the Carolinas. While living in South Carolina, he became a Mason. He resided for a short time in Ohio. Later, Bill worked at RV parks in Punta Gorda and Old Town, Florida. He also had a handyman construction business before his retirement. Jackie and Bill divorced in 2012.
In 2014, Bill reunited with a former fiancee, Charlotte Calvert, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. They wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Valentine's Day 2017. He resided in Arizona until 2020 when they purchased a home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Bill's hobbies were fishing, reading, motorcycles, and bowling. Later in life he revived his membership in Masonry and became Master of Camp Stone 77 Lodge in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Bill was always the first to arrive at lodge meetings bringing donuts, setting up coffee, and arranging furniture. If any friend needed help, he was there for them. He was in Scottish Rite (32nd degree) and Sabbar Shriners in Tucson, Arizona, the High Twelve Club in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Knights of Cochise Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association in Tombstone, Arizona. Bill also was a member of the American Legion in Tombstone, Arizona, a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Elks.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Ernest Driggers, Sr. and Bonnie Muriel Driggers and his sister Claudia “Beth” Elizabeth Hayden.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and family, Charlotte Driggers of Punta Gorda, Florida and Sierra Vista, Arizona; two daughters Shannon Driggers of Port Charlotte, Florida, Lori Ann (Brian) Willis of Meigs, Georgia; son David Driggers of Tucson, Arizona; stepdaughters Christina Timmons and Wendy Blackburn of Old Town, Florida, and Heather Avery, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; granddaughters Kelsey (Ox) King of Mandan, North Dakota, Alaina (Levi) Melton of Thomasville, Georgia, Alicia (Tyler) Suphan of Little Rock, Arkansas, Kammy and Gabriana Hetts of Meigs, Georgia; step grandsons, Dylan Hart and Cody Avery of Sierra Vista, Arizona; great grandchildren Adeline Olson of Mandan, North Dakota, Ella Melton and Dawsyn Glover of Thomasville, Georgia, Kayden and Amyrah English of Little Rock, Arkansas; siblings, Bruce (Sharon) Driggers of Cape Coral, Florida, Clarence “Buster” Driggers of Houston,Texas, and Brenda (Al) Ryan Trent of Punta Gorda, Florida; brother-in-law, G. Wayne Hayden of Fort Ogden, Florida; and sister-in-law, Catherine Lawrimore of Corpus Christi, Texas. Bill also has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital, Tampa, Florida; Children's Clinic Square and Compass, Tucson, Arizona; or your favorite Veterans organization.
A military funeral with honors and Masonic ceremony will take place on September 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Those attending should be at the staging area no earlier than 10:40 a.m. Reception to follow at the Masonic Lodge, 219 S. Garden Avenue, Sierra Vista, Arizona.