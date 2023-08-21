PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA—William (Bill) Ernest Driggers, Jr., 69, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at ShorePoint Health in Punta Gorda. Bill was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 12, 1952, to the late William Ernest Driggers, Sr. and Bonnie Muriel Fenter.

Bill spent his early childhood in Lawton and Mountain View, Oklahoma; Germany; Killeen, Texas; and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Being an entrepreneur at age seven, he started a shoeshine business. By his Senior year of high school his family moved to Punta Gorda when his Dad retired from the Army in 1969. In Punta Gorda Bill did survey work for Robert South, worked at a local gas station, plus the local Chevrolet dealership where he bought his dream car, a Rally Green Camaro. After graduation from Charlotte High School in 1970, he went to the Army recruiter and signed up for a tour in Germany. In 1971 Bill married Kathryn Margaret Tuman and of that union two daughters were born, Shannon Elaine and Lori Ann. While assigned at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, his son David was born in1980.

