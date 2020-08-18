William “Bill” Glazerman, 72
SIERRA VISTA — William “Bill” Glazerman, 72, a resident of Sierra Vista for the past 17 years, died in Tucson’s Northwest Medical Center on July 24, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Bill taught in New Jersey and Delaware from 1969 through 2002 in elementary and middle schools, Delaware State College, and Wilmington University, moving to Arizona with his husband, Paul, in 2003. Bill was a teacher in Cochise County throughout his residency here. He taught in a variety of public and charter schools in Douglas, Bisbee, Benson, and Sierra Vista, ending his teaching career in May of this year as a Reading Instructor at Cochise College. Bill was an enthusiastic educator, truly loving his students and work associates. He had a lust for life and positively touched the lives of countless students, family, and friends. Bill travelled extensively in North, South, and Central America, as well as in Europe, incorporating the values and experiences gained through his travels into the classroom. He will be deeply missed by his husband, Paul Pusey, of Sierra Vista, and his brother and sister-in-law, Howard Glazerman and Mary Ann Casey, of Tucson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.