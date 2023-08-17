William (Bill) H. Prestridge, Sr, 85

SIERRA VISTA—William (Bill) H. Prestridge, Sr, 85, went to be with the Lord on August 4th, 2023, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Peoria, Arizona.

He was born on September 15, 1937, in Clifton, Arizona to William Smith Prestridge & Bertha Margret Jones-Prestridge. Bill grew up on multiple ranches in Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties. He attended Wilcox High School where he was active in Future Farmers of America, and the Arizona National Guard. He graduated from Eastern Arizona College, then attended the University of Arizona.

