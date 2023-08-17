SIERRA VISTA—William (Bill) H. Prestridge, Sr, 85, went to be with the Lord on August 4th, 2023, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Peoria, Arizona.
He was born on September 15, 1937, in Clifton, Arizona to William Smith Prestridge & Bertha Margret Jones-Prestridge. Bill grew up on multiple ranches in Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties. He attended Wilcox High School where he was active in Future Farmers of America, and the Arizona National Guard. He graduated from Eastern Arizona College, then attended the University of Arizona.
Bill served in our country’s Navy from 1958 to 1962. In June of 1964 he married Barbara Monzingo. Bill's work involved working in heavy earthen construction, but when asked he would say he was a Professional Driver. Bill was most pleased to work on jobs with his cousin Tom Prestridge.
On days off Bill and his wife could take their boys camping at Black River with his sister Kathryn’s family. After retirement Bill proceeded to work for the International Commission serving over twenty missions to South America. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the love of the Lord and work ethics.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother Jimmy and his sisters Viola, Kathryn, Debora.
Bill is survived by his wife Barbara of 59 years, sons William H. JR, Robert S, Heath I (Vali) grandchildren Payton Massey, Arlene Noble-Prestridge, Hanna Prestridge, and brother-in-law William Neal.
A Memorial service will be held on August 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 2334 W 8th Ave in Thatcher, Arizona.
A Graveside committal service will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military honors on August 24th.