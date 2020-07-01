SIERRA VISTA — William (Bill) Nicholson, 95, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away June 23, 2020 tended by his loving family. He was born to Merle and Florence in Yakima, Washington.
Bill worked alongside his father in the fruit and produce business until he joined the Army during World War ll. Around this time he met and married Vera Gleim. They were married for 68 years until her passing in 2010. They had three children: Theresea Anderson of Yuma, Arizona, Linda Hill of Yuma, Arizona, and Bill Nicholson of Severn, Maryland. He leaves six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild along with one sister of Montana.
While in the Army, Bill served in World War ll, Korea and Vietnam. He served his country for 30years before his retirement. After their children left the nest, they traveled the U.S. in their RV. William resided at Mountain View Gardens Retirement home before moving to Yuma to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
Sunset Vista of Yuma is handling his wishes and he will be buried in a niche with his wife at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista. At his request there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.