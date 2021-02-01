William "Bill" Powell, 68

BOWIE — William "Bill" Powell of Bowie passed away in Willcox on January 27, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born in Newark, Ohio on September 8, 1952 to William Arlo Powell and Zelda Loretta Johnson Powell. Bill was an honorable discharge veteran of the United States Army, had been a police officer in Overbrook, Kansas and also a Patrol Sergeant for the Scranton, Kansas police department. He also had been a bull and bronc rider in various rodeos, and was an avid artist and photographer. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Kansas, and was a self-employed diesel mechanic. One of his greatest enjoyments was working on his boats in Texas and fishing.
On February 13, 2004 in Willcox he married his wife Sandra who survives him. Also surviving is his daughter, Kristen Morris of Lubbock, Texas; and his step children, Linda (Jeff) Stoddard of Willcox and Diane (Bob) Allaire of Lake Havasu City, along with numerous grandchildren and one great granddaughter. His surviving siblings are: Linda Cline of Tucson and Peggy (Jerry) Johnson of Safford and one niece and one nephew and two grand nieces also survive. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Contributions may be made in his name to Extended Hands Ministries in Willcox. Private family services will be held at a later date. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.