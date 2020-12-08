William Brower Bogardus, 91
MARYSVILLE, OHIO — William Brower Bogardus, age 91, of Marysville, Ohio, entered his eternal rest on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living “surrounded by love” with his family at his side. Short in stature but certainly a giant among his family and friends, the world lost a quiet giant and heaven gained an angel.
While living in Wilmington, Ohio for 31 years, he was an active member of Leesburg United Methodist Church and attended Wilmington United Methodist Church. A Master Mason, he was a member of Leesburg Lodge No. 78 F & AM and Scottish Rite, following his father’s path of Lodge membership. He always taught that “If you want something, you have to make it happen.” He certainly lived by his own words. From the age of five, he was parented by his single mother, Henrietta, who became his greatest mentor in life. She taught him a love of his Savior and his devotion to God, shaping his personal integrity, honor, and commitment to excellence.
William joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he served seven years and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. In September 2016, he participated on Honor Flight with his fellow veterans to visit the War Memorials in Washington D.C. His first wife, Iva Irene Bogardus, was the mother of his six children. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he began his career as a Civil Servant for the Air Force. Later, he took a job with the Civil Service at Ft. Huachuca in Arizona, with the United States Army. His crowning achievement for his career was that he created and founded USARCCO, an organization where he was a civilian commander. He was the only civilian leader amongst the top Army commanders. He devoted 34 years to the service of his country and retired in 1983.
William always had a lifelong love of genealogy. He started in his youth and enjoyed it until the end of his life. He was the author of many articles and his book, “Dear, Cousin.” He was working on a multi-volume book that was just shy of being published before his passing. He was also the founder of the “The Anneke Jans and Everardus Bogardus Descendants Association,” where he was considered an authority on the Bogardus family history. From teletype operator in the Air Force to a commander in the civil service, from the birth of his children and ultimately the patriarch of 85 descendants, to a high honor in his Masonic devotion and his humble service and charity to God, he shined in all that he did. He loved his God, his family, and his country. He served them all with excellence and with an eye to the Glory of God. He is now free to return to his Savior and his beloved wife, Raymona, where he can now “kiss his honey” once again.
William was born on April 7, 1929 in Torrington, Connecticut to the late Dewitt Brower and Henrietta Elizabeth Burn Bogardus. He will join his Savior along with his father and his mother; his two sisters, Dorene Kay and Betty Lane; his first wife, Iva Bogardus; his beloved wife, Raymona Bogardus and her son, Jeffery Dusseau; and his two grandchildren, Cory and Trever Dusseau who preceded him in this eternal journey.
William is survived by his six children, Karen (Larry) Thill of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Linda (Bob) Dunsmore of Hoschton, Georgia; Tracy (Lisa) Bogardus of Tucson, Arizona; Mark (Gena) Bogardus of Marysville, Ohio; Dorene (Tom) Hardaway of San Antonio, Texas; and Lynette (Balbair) Pal of Phoenix, Arizona; two stepchildren, Patricia (wife of Jeffery) Dusseau of Chillicothe, Ohio and Quentin (Cindy Baker) Dusseau of Wilmington, Ohio; 34 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral procession will form at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, Ohio and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a 1:30 p.m. graveside service with military honors. COVID precautions are required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington United Methodist Church or Leesburg United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwood-funeralhome.com.
