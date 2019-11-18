William C. Hill, 44

SIERRA VISTA–William Cleon Hill was born on February 24, 1975 in Columbus, Georgia. He was loved by his parents, Leon Andrew Hill and the late Willie Maude Hill. He graduated from Columbus High School and fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a U.S. Marine in 1994. After the Marine Corps, William later joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and served two tours; Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. While stationed at Ft. Huachuca he met the love of his life, Andrea. They were married in 2006 and lived happily in Sierra Vista, where they raised their family until his passing.
William is preceded in death by his beloved mother. He loved her dearly and we take comfort in knowing they will walk together again in Heaven. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Lena Hill and maternal grandparents, Elder Nehemiah and Eula Mae Durden. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Andrea and three children, Emmanuel, Brielle and Tiana and granddaughter, Valentina. William is also survived by his father, Leon (Anita) Hill of Columbus, Georgia, his in-laws, Albert and Delia Rutherford of Bisbee, Arizona, uncle Anthriest (Frances) Hill of Sumter, South Carolina, Willie Mae Durden, Bertha (Willie Harold) Johnson, and Henry Johnson all of Georgia, two sister-in-laws, Erica (Joseph) Seidel and Jennifer Rutherford, and a host of cousins and friends; Larry, Keith, Tom, and his battle brothers Jason Brown and Kyle Joyner. He will be greatly missed by the Durden and Hill (Hardaway) families who share this loss.
Funeral service to be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home with full Military Honors and burial service to follow at Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.