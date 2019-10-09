SIERRA VISTA–William Eugene “Wild Bill” Gamble passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1930 in East Liverpool, Ohio. He was a Sierra Vista resident for 23 years.
William is a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea. He was a maintenance supervisor at Ohio Brass in Newell, West Virginia for 23 years. He also worked at Ace Hardware in Sierra Vista.
He was an avid Bible teacher, a general “Mr. Fix-It”, and he liked to deer hunt a lot!
William was a member of the American Legion for 60 years.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Mary Ann, a son Levvy (Joy) Gamble of North Richland Hills, Texas; daughters Cindy (Lewis) Eichenberger of Texas and Regina (Kendall) Watson of Chester, West Virginia; two step-sons Dr. Jack (Renee) Dunlevy and David (Lesly) Dunlevy as well as his sister Joann (Howard) Mink of Florida.
William is preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma and Charlotte, and his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel.
Private interment services were held previously. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
