William ‘Fred’ Ellis, 72

BENSON — William (Fred) Ellis passed away on Friday June 11, 2021, at the age of 72 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family, he was born on March 19, 1949, in Tucson Arizona to Thelma F. and Richard H. Ellis. He grew up on the Campstool Ranch in Willcox, Arizona where he loved ranching. He attended Willcox school district from kindergarten through senior year. During high school he was involved in FFA and he was able to attend nationals. After graduating high school, he worked at the Willcox Packing Plant for several years. Later on, in life he went on to run a ranch in New Mexico, he was a man of many talents including welder, cowboy, builder and the list goes on. He also had a passion for rodeo, especially team roping. He left a huge footprint wherever his travels took him. Fred never left his house without his black Resistol cowboy hat. One of his favorite activities was going to the Arena Bar to visit his friends, where his seat on the corner was always reserved for him.
He is preceded in death by his mother Thelma Ellis and his father Richard (Dick) Ellis and he is survived by his sons Marty Ellis and Preston Ellis, his daughter Sarah Gartin Ellis, his one sister Shirley Wood, nephew Darrin Wood, nieces Tammy Wood Murrietta and Darla (DeeDee) Wood Thornberry, three grandchildren Sheridan, Taylor and Gunner as well as multiple other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Arena Bar on Saturday, June 19, 2021 beginning at 2:00 pm. Contributions may be made through Facebook to the Fred Ellis Memorial Rodeo Scholarship. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.