William Glen Oliver, 73

HEREFORD — William Glen Oliver went with our Lord on October 31, 2021, at the age of 73, in his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. His battle with his health after a liver transplant, showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, William came out a hero and stayed strong until the end, never letting go of his faith in Christ.
William served in the United States Navy as a Navy Seal from 1965 - 1968. He attended Paier Art School, obtaining a degree in Art and Advertising. He later had a career with the VA hospital’s Engineering Department.
William met the love of his life Dana. Together they had four children: Sarah, Neesha, Arik and Jesse. William did anything and everything he could to take care of his family. His retirement years were spent with family and being an avid rock collector. He loved teaching his grandchildren how to cook, feed birds and collect rocks.
Above all, William was a child of God. He had strong faith in Christ Jesus and our Father in Heaven.
William is survived by his wife, Dana Oliver. Children: Sarah Ptak, Neesha, Arik and Jesse Oliver. Grandchildren: William and Alexander Ptak – Sarah’s children, Finn and Abigail Turner – Neesha’s children, Jude, Jaxson, Juliet and Jenavieve Oliver – Arik’s children, and Troian Koshney, Emma Bainter and Maximus Oliver – Jesse’s children. Siblings: John and Wayne Oliver, Claire Luccia, Glenn and Martin McCulloch, Susan Servidas.
Siblings he is preceded by are Robert Oliver, Raymond and David McCulloch.
William will be honored and buried on November 17th, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial located at: 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Az 85635. Please be there by 11:30 a.m. Services start at 12:00 p.m.