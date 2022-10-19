William H Bess Jr., 93

SIERRA VISTA — William H Bess Jr., 93, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on October 17, 2022. Bill was born May 15, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou, son Jeffery (Brenda) Bess, and daughter Cheryl (James) Bellomy. He also had four loving grandchildren Matthew Bess, Jeremy Reynolds, Jordan Meacham, and Justin Reynolds. Bill was preceded in death by his son, William V. Bess.

Tags