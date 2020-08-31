GREELEY, COLORADO–William Calvin "Bud" Hargis passed away August 20, 2020 in Greeley Colorado.
He was born on March 1, 1925 in Pierce, Colorado to parents Bill and Marie "Peg" Hargis. They moved to Bisbee, Arizona where Bud spent his high school years. He joined the Army at age 17. He served in the South Pacific during WWII surviving malaria, dengue fever, and being wounded.
Bud moved to Chowchilla, California in 1957 with his spouse Alberta "Bertie" Hargis. They were married for 54 years; she preceded him in death in 2011. Bud was a Chowchilla city council member and business owner. The couple were avid pilots and golfers. Their retirement years found them RV-ing around the country, and enjoying winters at their home in Hereford, Arizona.
Bud is survived by his partner Ila DuBois; a daughter Melissa Hargis of Thomasville, Alabama (daughter Sandy Sena preceded him in death); his sister Colleen Davies (Pereza) of Sierra Vista, Arizona (brother Nick Hargis preceded him in death); 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many much-loved nephews and nieces, as well as several adopted/foster children Bud and Bertie nurtured over the years.
A VFW service will be held in Greeley, CO on September 12, 2020.
