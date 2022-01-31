William James ‘Jim’ Teeter Sr, 80
HARLINGEN, TEXAS — William James “Jim” Teeter Sr, 80, November 13, 1941 — January 27, 2022.
William James “Jim” Teeter Sr, 80, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022 in his home after a prolonged illness. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland to Viola and William Robert Teeter. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and later a master’s degree from Boston University.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Viola de Leon Teeter, his children William James Teeter Jr (Mary Fadden) and Carmelita Teeter-Lechowit (Travis Lechowit), his granddaughters, Delaney Lechowit (16) and Isabel Lechowit (19), his brother, Robert (Bob) Teeter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, from which he retired. During his years with the US Army, he served his country proudly with two tours in Vietnam, and then completed a 20-year career, retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. He was a counterintelligence officer and a linguist having learned five languages over his career. After retirement he continued to serve his country in his second career at the Intelligence School in Ft Huachuca, Arizona. His time in the military took him to places both domestically and internationally.
His passions in life included foreign student exchange, Rotary International and chili cooks-offs. For years he was on the Arizona chili cook-off circuit, once winning the Arizona Chili of the year. He spent valuable time with both his son and father during those years, as well as a variety of colorful characters who remained close friends over the years. He was highly involved in Rotary in Harlingen, Texas with a special interest in encouraging students to see the world through The Rotary Youth Exchange. His lifelong love of travel began after he studied in France as both a high school schooler and college student. He so loved Paris and Aix-en-Provence that remained a lifelong Francophile with a love of French music and food. Because of that, he inspired and helped many local South Texas teens see the world through the exchange program.
But mostly, he is remembered as the best husband there could ever be, by his wife. He was the kind of man who figured out how to order flowers for his wife while in the intensive care unit. He doted on her and was never one to forget to show his love for her. He was a hero to both his son and daughter. Always a man of great integrity, he was the ultimate guide leading his children into adulthood. He was a pillar to lean on to all those around him. He was a loving uncle, and a wildly devoted grandfather. He was always aware of his own blessings and quick to offer help to others in need.
Services are planned for visitation at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas on Wednesday February 2nd from 5-9, with a prayer service at 7. Church Services will be at St Alban’s Episcopal Church on Thursday February 3rd at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his name to MD Anderson Cancer Center or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.