William Kelly Rowden, 69

WILLCOX — William Kelly Rowden of Willcox passed away in Tucson on November 5, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born in Manhattan, Kansas on August 6, 1951 to JR Rowden and Patricia Lee (Mauldin) Rowden.
Kelly was a well-known, respected, accomplished musician; he was a graduate of the University of Arizona; taught and retired from the Willcox Unified School District, and was on the faculty of Cochise College where he taught philosophy and guitar. Kelly's passion for music started when he was 14 years old and he continued to play in a band until his untimely death. He served on the Willcox City Council and was Willcox Citizen of the year in 2015, was a member of the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131 and Willcox Masonic Lodge #10 F & AM. Kelly was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On June 10, 1988, in Willcox, he married his wife, Terry, who survives him. Surviving children are: Robert Rowden, Amber (Faisal) Adil, Michael (Bridget) Rowden, and James (Regina) Rowden all of Tucson, and Jennifer (Dustin) Dunham of Bridgeport, Washington, along with 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His surviving siblings are: James Duff (Bonita) Rowden of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Erin (Greg) Zespy and Cathy Martinez, both of Tucson and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Mark Rowden.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Willcox Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Graveside will follow at 2:00 p.m. at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. Contributions may be made in his name to either angelcharity.org, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or leadguitar.org You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
