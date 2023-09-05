SIERRA VISTA—Staff Sergeant (Ret.) William Leroy “Bubba” Harris, 70, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with his beloved wife by his side.
William was born on 14 August 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, and was the son of William H. Harris and Johnnie Ruth Buford Harris. He graduated from Food and Maritime Trade & Vocational High School.
In 1976 William enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completing Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, William went on to complete Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and earn the Military Occupational Specialty of Infantryman (11B) and reclassified to a Petroleum Supply Specialist (77F). He was assigned to an infantry unit while stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, and part of the 3rd Armored Infantry Division while in Germany. While serving a tour in Korea, he competed in bodybuilding and weightlifting.
William was awarded several medals, most notably an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3rd Award), and the Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award). After serving 21 honorable years, Staff Sgt. Harris retired from the U.S. Army in 1997.
Mr. Harris was an active member of the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Huachuca City, Arizona; the Southern District Association (SDA), and the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers (SWAB).
William Harris was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, and Friend. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Cassondra Elizabeth Davis-Harris, whom he married in 2018; William Leroy Harris, Jr. (Stacy), stepsons, Daniel Sherman (Wendy), Stanley Sherman (Giselle), Steven Sherman, and Moryce A. Davis. William's impact extends to his granddaughter, Teaya Sherman-Harris; stepdaughters Celina M. Davis, and RaAnn Y. Davis, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
Wake will be on September 7th, form 4:00 to 6:00pm at Jensen Mortuary, 5515 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85650, (520) 378-4895.
Viewing will be on September 8th 9:00 am to 9:30 am at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 S Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona, 85616, (520) 456-1391. His burial will be held at 12:00 pm at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635. Repass will be following burial at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 S Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona, 85616, (520) 456-1391.