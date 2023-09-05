William Leroy “Bubba” Harris, 70

SIERRA VISTA—Staff Sergeant (Ret.) William Leroy “Bubba” Harris, 70, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with his beloved wife by his side.

William was born on 14 August 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, and was the son of William H. Harris and Johnnie Ruth Buford Harris. He graduated from Food and Maritime Trade & Vocational High School.

