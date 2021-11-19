William M. Hunley Jr., 80

PUERTO PENASCO, MEXICO — William M. Hunley Jr. (Bill) passed away peacefully on November 12th at his second home in Puerto Penasco Mexico, with his wife Paula Jean by his side.
Bill was born on January 7, 1941 in Sullivan, Indiana where his family owned and operated Dugger Electric Equipment Company in Indiana for 50 years until his father’s retirement in 1984. Bill started traveling in the summers to Tombstone as a child to visit his Grandparents, whom owned the Bird Cage Theatre. Bill later moved to Tombstone permanently and inherited the Bird Cage Theatre upon his grandmother’s death.
Bill was involved in many different ventures throughout his life and joined many organizations, becoming an active member in all of them and supporting their many charitable functions. Bill was a Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason, Shriner and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, the Restoration Commission of Tombstone, the Chamber of Commerce, the Vigilantes, the Ghost of Old Tombstone, the Lions Club and the Tombstone Office of Tourism. Bill was chosen to be Tombstone Helldorado Grand Marshal in 2018.
Bill is survived by his wife Paula Jean Reed-Hunley, his daughter Nancy (Gary) Louise Hunley-Martinez of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his son William (Amy) M. Hunley III of Tombstone, Arizona, his sister Patricia Gayle Poindexter of Bluffton, Indiana, brother Robert E.(Susan) Hunley of Dugger, Indiana, three grandchildren Rebecca Elliott, Felicia M. Valdez and Arabelle Rose Martinez, and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William M. Hunley Sr., mother Helen V. (Small) Hunley and his brother in law Dr. B.K. Poindexter.
Bill will be deeply missed by everyone, including his many friends in Puerto Penasco Mexico, whom referred to him as Mr. Tombstone. His laughter and stories were legendary.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Funeral Services will be held on Monday November 22, 2021 at 10:00am at Hatfield Funeral Home. A Funeral procession will go to Tombstone with a brief pause of reflection in front of the Bird Cage Theatre. Committal will take place on Monday November 22, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Tombstone City Cemetery with a Masonic Service. A reception will take place after Cemetery services at the Tombstone American Legion, 225 E. Allen Street, Tombstone, Arizona.