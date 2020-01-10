William M. Vannoy, 72

SIERRA VISTA—William M. Vannoy went to the Happy Hunting Ground November 19, 2019 due to natural causes.
Will was born March 2, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania and grew up there. Will was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Vietnam Conflict. Will moved to Sierra Vista in 1992.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Richeson, and her son, Joe Woznick (Marlene). He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Vannoy Libson (Jake) of Orangeville, Ohio. His cousin, D. Vannoy (Sue Ann) and his niece, Jessica Vannoy of Huachuca City, Arizona.
Will loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and camper. He worked in Pennsylvania in manufacturing and in Arizona as a Mental Health Technician.
He is gone but not forgotten by his relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
