William Michael Helm, 76

SIERRA VISTA — William Michael Helm died suddenly on Sunday, October 25, 2020. As a result of a fall. He had recently lost his beloved wife Jacqueline J. Helm 6 months prior. "Bill" or "Wild Bill" as he liked to be called by those who loved him mentioned that Jackie (his wife) was wanting him to join her. Bill is happily reunited with her now.
Bill was a lifer in the Army with a rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He did two tours of Vietnam. Bill was a wonderful provider, and a supportive husband and father. He also loved to fish, taking many fishing trips with his kids over the years. Bill retired from the Army. Although he will be missed terribly by those who loved him, we take solace in the fact that he has rejoined his first and only love, Jackie.
Bill is survived by his three children, Debra Anne Myers of Tucson, Arizona, Julie Anne Seward of New Hampshire, and Michael Kenneth Helm of Sierra Vista; four wonderful grandchildren, Christina Myers, and Jonathon Myers from Debra, and Jaclyn and Cassie from Julie. One of his greatest pleasures was his nine great grandchildren. Furthermore, he leaves behind a loving sister, Patricia Anne Stump.
Internment is to be determined at a later date.
