William Miles Robinson Jr., 84

SIERRA VISTA — Our Husband and Father, William M. Robinson Jr., SFC (retired), USA went home to God and his parents on May 16, 2021. Will was born on May 6, 1937 to William M. Robinson, Sr and Lillian (Walker) Robinson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Philadelphia where he was successful in track and field; working with his hands and loved being outdoors.
William graduated from Northeast High School in 1957. He then attended Bluefield State College, West Virginia until half way through his junior year, whereupon he was drafted into the US Army in December 1962. He served in the US Army for 26 years and held assignments during the Cold War in The Netherlands, Germany (including in Berlin), South Korea and the United States. William also served in-country during The Vietnam War from April 1966 to April 1967. He was a passionate and expert member of the Signal Corps.
William married Barbara York of Salmo, British Columbia on June 6, 1972. They lived in locations around the globe as directed by US Army assignments until retiring while assigned to Ft Huachuca in 1988.
William befriended many, loved to travel and meet people; was a skilled craftsman in wood working (one of his favorite hobbies); cherished time with his family, loved teaching youngsters and lived to be a Soldier. He will always be loved and remembered.
William was predeceased by his parents, William and Lillian Robinson and his brother, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Toby; sons, Brian and Daryl; and grandsons, Shawn, Justin and Neelmani.
Visitation will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on June 1st. He will be interned at the Ft Huachuca Post Cemetery on June 2ed.
The family kindly requests your consideration of donations in his honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in lieu of flowers.