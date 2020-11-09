BENSON — William Parker Hess died on November 8, 2020 at the Sierra Vista Hospital from complications of several strokes and diabetes.
Born on April 13, 1938 to Edward and Edna (MacNear) Hess in Newburgh, New York.
Bill was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran and an Arizona Veteran Hall of Fame Member. He had a 26-year storied career in the Air Force. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he became a 30-year reporter for Wick Communications, reporting on both the Sierra Vista and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina papers.
Bill is predeceased by his parents; wife, Sally; and son, Stewart. He is survived by his brothers, John and George of New Windsor, New York; his daughter, Tarryl (Gary) Biddle of Benson, Arizona; son, Kevin of Palominos, Arizona; his daughter in law, Beth of Eclectic, Alabama; his grandchildren, Lauren (Robert), Sara (Dennis), Christy, Sarah (Brad), Daniel (Hannah), Sean and Nathan; and his great grandchildren Emma, Jacob, MaCayla, Gregory, Jordan, Benjamin and Parker.
Due to the Covid Virus, there will be no funeral. The family will have a small private memorial at a date to be determined. If you wish to extend your sympathies, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Finally, we would like to extend our thanks to the staff at the Benson and Sierra Vista hospitals who made dad's final days bearable.
