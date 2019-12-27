William Waldo Fenn, 91

SIERRA VISTA–William Waldo Fenn was just 91 years young when he passed away peacefully from this earth into eternity on December 26, 2019. His wife and son were by his side.
Waldo was born November 11, 1928 in Pomerene, Arizona. Waldo lived most of his life in Pomerene and Sierra Vista. He had many professions throughout his long life, one of which was a welder. He worked on the El Paso Natural Gas Line which goes across the San Pedro River. Another is a dairyman. In 1956 he started working for Shamrock Dairy in Sierra Vista and did so for more than twenty years. One more profession he had was that he was a self-taught mechanic and worked for the local cable companies doing maintenance on their vehicles until 1994 when he retired. Waldo also worked for Cyr Ready Mix as a diesel mechanic. He moved back to Pomerene to work his farm, where he overhauled his old Ford tractor many times. He was 87 years old the last time he did so.
Waldo was always happy to serve the Lord while working the many different callings, or positions, he held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a faithful leader during the time before the church in Sierra Vista even had a chapel to meet in and helped organize the building of the first chapel. Betty and Waldo served a genealogy mission in Salt Lake City in their early seventies.
He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Betty, son, Leland (Marti), ten grandchildren, Jason, Martin, Stacey, Rachelle, Laura, Craig, Stephanie, Rebekka, Kyra and Rebecca; thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Leroy Fenn and Emma Leona Morris Fenn; his son, William Roy Fenn; sisters, Kathleen Gardner, Drucilla Walker and Margorie Anderson; brothers, Max Fenn, Golden Fenn, Jeddy Fenn, Clarence Fenn, Toby Fenn, and Boyce Fenn.
A viewing will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Taylor Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A service will follow at 11:00. William Waldo Fenn will be laid to rest at the Pomerene Cemetery, in Pomerene, Arizona at 2:00.
