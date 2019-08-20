William (Will) Bendall, (81)
PHOENIX–William Bendall (Will) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 18, 2019, and woke up in the presence of Jesus. William, our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather is survived by his wife Patsy of 38 years, children, Lisa, Barry, Kelly, Leslie, Jenny, and Laura, and their spouses, 21 grandchildren and their spouses, and 31 great-grandchildren. Three brothers, Albert Lee Bendall and his wife Jane, James Bendall, and John Bendall, and many nieces and nephews and extended family from Alabama.
Will was born in Florence, Alabama to James Albert Bendall and Aliza Modena Hester Bendall in 1938. He graduated from Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama in 1961. He was the seventh of nine children. He moved his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1972.
Will was a devoted Christian and family man! He enjoyed family get-togethers large and small, especially when ice cream was served! All nine brothers and sisters and extended family would celebrate being together every year in Panama City, Florida and Florence, Alabama as a special tradition. He was active in church leadership and choir throughout his lifetime. Some of his favorite past times were photography, traveling with Patsy and two dogs, Mollie and Lil’ Bear in their RV and abroad. He was very artistic and creative and made many special occasion videos commemorating family celebrations, his own greeting cards, photo books and framed artwork. Will had an incredible talent for creating beautiful displays with his magnificent Dickens Village for all to enjoy during the holiday season. He was proud to be able to gift his fine collection to his 21 grand-children to keep up the tradition.
Will had a distinguished 30+ year career in Civil Service with the U.S. Army at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama and Ft Huachuca, Arizona. He was one of very few civilians selected to attend the War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1982-1983.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary Bethany Chapel, 710 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85013.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: The Nature Conservancy, Ramsey Canyon Preserve, Hereford, Arizona. We all know how much Will loved hummingbirds, so all who wish to honor his life are invited to hang a hummingbird feeder at their home.
