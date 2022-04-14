William 'Willie' Curtis Medeiros, 33

TUCSON — William "Willie" Curtis Medeiros born, William Curtis Bynog, on November 26, 1988, was adopted in heart by Dennis and Perdetta Medeiros as a small child and adopted by law into their family on December 4, 1995, went home to Jesus on April 8, 2022.
Willie never met a teacher, caregiver, nurse or doctor who did not fall in love with his smile, which could light up a room. He lived a life full of smiles, laughter, love of people, (especially the ladies with pretty voices) and a childlike love for Jesus. His favorite things to do were listening to sports and eating Cheetos, M&Ms and peanuts with daddy, singing with mommy, playing with siblings, listening to his worship music and spending time playing and singing with the angels, often all night long. He shared the love of Jesus with others, as he listened to his worship music, especially during his years at the Danville Catalina House Group Home. Willie leaves behind his parents Dennis and Perdetta Medeiros, siblings: Thomas (Darlene) Medeiros, Tamra (Shaun) Fowler, Christy (Thomas) Giangreco, Danielle (David) Arseneau, Raymond Medeiros, Shaina (Marc) Collins, and Michael (Martha) Medeiros. He is also survived by three nieces, 12 nephews, a grandniece and a grandnephew, all of whom are thankful that he is now running with the angels and worshiping Jesus with his heavenly body and voice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida del Sol, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday, April 23, 1PM. There will be a time to greet the family at the end of the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to CANTER P.O. Box 1316, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636, http://canteraz.blogspot.com/p/donate.html or Shiloh Children’s Ministry.