Willie Damper, 97
SIERRA VISTA — Willie Damper passed away peacefully on the morning of April 21, 2022, from natural causes. He was comforted by the presence of his children and friends.
On May 29, 1924, Willie Damper was born in Birmingham, Alabama into a poor sharecropper family. He worked various odd jobs, from delivering groceries to laboring as a field hand to help his family survive. He loved baseball and played third base. In 1942, at age 18, Willie and his eternal sweetheart, Ruby Powell Damper, began their 68-year journey in holy matrimony. Together they had six sons and four daughters: Carolyn (Jesse) Coleman, Willie (Betty) Damper Jr., Ronald Eugene (Dianne) Damper, Jeanette Delores Damper, Carl Edward (Mary Ann) Damper, Walter (Hilda) Damper, Rita Gail (Dennis) Jones, Michael (April) Damper, and Arthur Ray (Cathy) Damper, and Charlotte Patrice (Kevin) Calloway.
In 1943, during World War II, Willie joined the Army and was trained in segregated Fort Benning, Georgia. Four of his sons followed in his footsteps, three joining the Army and one joining the Air Force. In 1963, Willie and Ruby were proudly able to send their first of several kids to college. Through all this and more, the couple continued to keep their family a cohesive unit.
In 1966 Willie and his family became a part of “The Great Migration” and moved to the Midwest where he was able to find steady work in the steel plants of Gary, Indiana. They joined a local church and the family served in various volunteer positions. He and Ruby loved sports, especially baseball. Ruby was a Cubs fan and Willie was a White Sox fan. They were also Chicago Bulls fans.
In 1994, after retiring, Willie and Ruby visited their son Walter and fell in love with the town. The couple immediately decided to move to Sierra Vista, Arizona, to live out their days. The couple became members of the Greater Antioch Baptist Church, where Willie was a member of the Usher Board and Ruby found a place in the adult choir. Here, they enjoyed early morning walks, gardening, and hosting many of their neighbors, friends, and grandkids.
In 2010, Ruby went home to be with the Lord. During his rich life, Willie was the patriarch of five generations. Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his six (6) sons and four (4) daughters who extended his legacy to include twenty-six (26) grandchildren, thirty-eight (38) great-grandchildren, and six (6) great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. If you were patient enough to be nearby when he felt like talking, you would be transported to different times and places and see how he experienced life and the lessons learned through his eyes.
The wake for Willie Damper will be at Hatfield Funeral home on Wednesday April 27th from 4:00 — 7:00 pm. A Homegoing Celebration for Willie Damper will take place at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 147 South Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Willie’s name to the Children’s Educational Fund at GAMBC. P.O. Box 626, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636.