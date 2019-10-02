SIERRA VISTA —Willis D. Reynolds, 71, passed Friday July 19, 2019 at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his sister Sandra Tyree, three children: Lisa Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds and Luther B Reynolds. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Krystina Whitten, Ashleigh Reynolds-Martin, Luther W Reynolds, and Travis Reynolds.
Willis is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the two Distinguished Flying Crosses, Silver Star, and a Civil Action Unit Citation. He grew up in Crab Orchard, Kentucky and Tempe, Arizona, the only son of Luther Reynolds and Edith Belcher- Reynolds.
He served two years with distinction as a Helicopter Mechanic and Door Gunner in Vietnam.
After Vietnam, Willis served as an MP, Recruiter, and reenlistment Officer retiring out of Ft. Huachuca in 1991 serving 22 years.
Willis was an avid golfer, bowler, and prospector and always found his happiness in the mountains and streams, especially the Superstition Mountains. He loved to travel to old mining towns and camps and enjoyed the history of the Old West.
Services will be held Friday October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
