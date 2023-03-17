Wilma Lucy Ratliff, 90

TUCSON- Wilma Lucy Ratliff, 90, departed this earth on March 8, 2023 to be with the Lord. She was born (Wilma Lucy Bigelow) May 27, 1932 in Bisbee, Arizona. She spent most of her life in the Bisbee area. She had a sense of humor. She liked to say she was the salutatorian of her 8th grade graduating class of three students at the Frontier School. She attended Bisbee High School graduating in 1950. In 1950, she married Jack Ratliff her lifelong partner of 53 years. They lived in Naco and McNeal, Arizona where they raised four sons. Her husband passed away in 2003. In 2009, she moved to Tucson to live with her son, Jerry.

Wilma was a contract specialist at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona procuring goods and services for the Army. She rose to the ranks of contracting officer where one of her more visible contracts made it into the Army’s legal review as a case study in good contracting practices. She retired from Government service in July, 1988.

