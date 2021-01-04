SUNIZONA — Wilma “Wili” Burnett Hirschinger passed away on December 25, 2020. She grew up on the family ranch, Burnett and sons, and was active in 4-H, sports at Valley Union High, and Junior Hereford association where she earned numerous awards local, state, and national. She owned and worked at numerous restaurants throughout the Sulphur Springs valley and loved to see her regulars. Cooking was her way to connect with people and she loved to see them smile while eating her food.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Laura Burnett. She is survived by a sister, Penny Skaggs; Penny’s son, Mike Filippazzo; Mike’s son, Anthony; a daughter, Maggie Hernandez; and a son, Matthew Noble; and numerous cousins and family. Wilma loved being “Granny” to Maggie’s children Justin Hernandez, Christian Hernandez, Cameron Hernandez, Izabella Rubio, and Ryan Rubio.
She will be missed, but not forgotten.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pearce Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
