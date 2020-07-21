Yolanda Alice Montoya, 86
AVONDALE — We are saddened to announce the passing of Yolanda Alice Montoya, 86, on July 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and myeloma cancer. Yolanda was born on May 10, 1934 in Edith, Colorado to Juan and Lupita Montoya. She was raised on a farm where they grew their vegetables and raised chickens, cows and goats for food. She was a true farmer at heart! She graduated from Pagosa Highschool in 1951.
Yolanda married a military man and had two daughters and two sons. She and her family traveled to many places, including Germany, Africa and Asia before settling down in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
As well as being a wife and a mother, she was dedicated to her career and worked full-time and attended college courses. All this while raising four children. She was Chief, Central Accounting Office on Ft. Huachuca until 1988 when she had the opportunity to return to Germany. She worked as a Senior Budget Analyst until her return to Ft. Huachuca in 1993. After 26 years with the federal government Yolanda went to work at Sierra Vista Community Hospital until her retirement in 2001.
After her retirement, Yolanda enjoyed traveling, spending more time with her children, grandchildren and reading. She particularly enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports and other related activities.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her father, Juan Montoya, mother, Lupita Montoya, her brothers Charley and Louie Montoya and her beloved daughter Maryann McInroy.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Judy Winborn (Frank), sons John Martinez (Maureen) and Joe Martinez (Wendy). She is survived by eight grandchildren, Alicia Winborn (Matt), Frank Winborn, III (Danielle), Natalie Martinez (Victor), Jonathan Martinez (Hannah), Javier Martinez (Anne), Christine Martinez, Marcus Martinez, and Joey Martinez. She was also Grandma Yo to six great-grandchildren, Jerrick, Kieron, Phoebe, James, Miles and Declan.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Yolanda’s name to The American Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneral-chapel.com/obituary/yolanda-montoya/
