Yolanda Ramirez Padilla, 61

DOUGLAS — Yolanda Padilla 61, of Douglas passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico on December 23, 1958 to Ramon and Eva Ramirez. She was a long time Safeway employee in the meat department prior to being diagnosed with cancer in 2005. She loved gardening, music, dancing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother Eva Ramirez; husband Frank Padilla; her siblings Luis Carlos (Frances) Ramirez, Francisco “Pancho” (Luz Imelda) Ramirez, Maria Carmen (Max) Torres, Guillermo “Bill” (Kathy) Ramirez, Eva Ramirez and Lorena Ramirez; children Hector (BJ Pisano) Novoa, Aubrey (Erik) Long, Daniel (Victoria) Novoa and Savannah Novoa; and six grandchildren Alma, Joseph, Emiliano, Ella, Angela, and Erik “Richie.” She was preceded in death by her father, Ramon Ramirez and brother, Hector Ramirez.
A Rosary was recited Thursday, November 13, 2020 at Brown Page Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
