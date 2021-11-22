Yovanda ‘Fran’ McClain, 67

BISBEE — On November 17, 2021, Fran McClain went to be with the lord in Heaven. She was 67 years old. Fran is preceded in death by her parents RN and Urania McClain along with the love of her life, Jimmie Morris. She is survived by seven siblings: Kay Norris and her husband Cal, Joan Mahoney, R.N. McClain, Gail Hammett and her husband Doyle, Steve McClain, John McClain, and Vickie Keller and her husband Mike Musgrove, along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Fran was born in Houston, Texas on July 19, 1954. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1972 and went on to begin her life-long career in civil service. Fran enjoyed a successful career with the information systems command and retired as a data engineering lead in 2010. She spent her retired years enjoying time with the love of her life Jimmie Morris.
Fran enjoyed traveling, antiquing, rescuing furry friends, reading, and writing poetry. Those closest to Fran describe her as one of a kind - larger than life. She was a too cool for school kind of gal, that was honest to a fault, unselfishly generous, caring, and the biggest love bug. She will be missed greatly by everyone that knew her.
A private funeral service is being planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.