Yvette Leanne Shadbolt, 59

BENSON — Yvette Leanne Shadbolt, age 59, a resident of Benson, Arizona passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, after complications from C.O.P.D.
Yvette Leanne was born on Friday, August 31, 1962 to Bonnie Huffman-Adams and Frank Shadbolt, Jr. in Los Angeles, California. Yevette Leanne grew up in Lake Isabella, California and graduated from Kern Valley High School in 1980. After graduation she married long time classmate and friend Richard J. Fenner, Jr. Yvette and Richard were married from 1981-1989. During their union, Yvette gave birth to two sons, Joshua Fenner in 1984, and Jeremiah Fenner in 1985. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker.
Yvette started her career in caregiving in 1984, when she opened her home to care for the children of family and friends, along with her boys. She was a people person. Later Yvette went to work at the Lake Isabella Head Start Program in California and worked also as a florist. In Benson, she managed the Wendy’s Restaurant for several years. Upon returning to California, Yvette worked at Kernville Riverside One Stop. In 2016 Yvette returned to Benson, Arizona to live out the remainder of her life in peace, enjoying her grand babies, family and friends.
Yvette was a caregiver by nature and ended her career the way she started, by caring for those around her; mother, father, and dear friend, Tony Garobolo. She lived sharing her love for the Lord with her community and everyone she met.
Yvette was predeceased by her father, Frank Shadbolt, Jr. Yvette is survived by her sons, Joshua Fenner, 38, (Danielle, 35) Jeremiah Fenner, 36, (Trisha, 38), grand-daughters Aliana Fenner, 16, Anabell Milner 14, and Hannah Fenner, 9, grandson Ian, 7, mother Bonnie Huffman-Adams, and dad Raymond P Adams Siblings include: sister Collette Lickliter; brother Rodger Huffman, sister Cathy Stiles, sister Lynette Pimentel and sister Colleen Drew. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Services to be held at Bethel Chapel Assembly of God, 10 North 1st, PO Box 127, Street, Tombstone, Arizona 85638, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM with Services at 12 noon, and a reception to follow. Pastor David K. McLane will be officiating.