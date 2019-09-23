Yvonne Georgette Souliere, 91

BIDDEFORD, MAINE— Yvonne Georgette Souliere passed away on September 16, 2019, in Sierra Vista, Arizona after battling a long illness.
Born March 15, 1928, in Biddeford, Maine, she married her husband Joseph A. R. Souliere in 1944. They raised a family while traveling the world for over thirty years to countries like Germany, Greenland, and several states from Maryland to Hawaii and others in between, before settling in Dexter, Maine after Joe’s retirement from the US Air Force. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She loved visiting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spoke fluent French and enjoyed vacationing to visit her family around the country. Yvonne and Joe eventually moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. They were married for 64 years.
She is survived by her five children, Raynald Souliere (wife Christine), Edward Souliere, Teresa (Souliere) Baud (husband Michael), Christina (Souliere) Colleary, and James Souliere (wife Becky), six of her brothers and sisters in the Danis Family. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacqueline, Brent, Amanda, Eric, and Joseph, and four great-children, Justin, Sydney, Tyler, and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Yvonne and George Danis, her adopted parents, Alphonse and Emeline Bellavance, her brother Carle Danis, and her husband, Joseph A. R. Souliere.
Her family wishes to thank the medical and Cas de la Paz hospice staff, and the Beehive Assisted Living Center, who took care of her during her final days.
She will be buried at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org.
