WILLCOX — Yvonne Lola Bridges, 88, was peacefully reunited with her loving husband on July 22, 2020. Yvonne Lola Hodges was born in Coalgate, Oklahoma on April 7, 1932. She was the eldest of three sisters (Jessie and Phyllis) born to Charles and Lola (McMahon) Hodges. Yvonne was fondly known as “Muffet” to all since childhood. Muffet grew up in Santa Rita, New Mexico, graduated High School in Ray, Arizona and then attended New Mexico Western College in Silver City, New Mexico.
It was in college where Yvonne met and then married Lewis Wayne Bridges on December 4, 1954 in Lordsburg, New Mexico. The couple made their home in Willcox, AZ and raised three girls and one boy. They were married 32 years until Lew’s passing in 1986.
Yvonne was a loving wife, mother and homemaker until her children were of school age. She then worked at Valley National Bank in Willcox until retirement. Muffet enjoyed playing Bridge, socializing, golfing, and meeting up for peaceful lunches with Lew during the workday. Muffet loved a good romance book along with week-long jigsaw puzzles. She will be best remembered for her wit and the infamous “look”! Muffet is survived by her sisters, Jessie Bowman and Phyllis Hawman, her four children, Beverly Swanson, Cathy Kirk, Kim (Hank) Brandimarte and Neal (Melissa) Bridges. Muffet was “Gamma B” to her ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Muffet is preceded in death by her parents Lola Julia “Nonnie” McMahon, Charles Vaughn Hodges, and grandson Justin Wayne Vasquez.
In loving memory of our beautiful Mother and Grandmother Yvonne “Muffet” Bridges, we all will miss you dearly.
We look forward to a celebration of Yvonne’s life with family and friends when at a future date, gatherings are allowed. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
