COCHISE — Zoya "Zoe" (Zilka) Schnabel, 79, passed away on February 17, 2022 at Northern Cochise Medical Center in Willcox, Arizona. She was born on September 9, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Clement and Olga Zilka. Zoe grew up in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania in 1960. After high school she attended college at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania where she received a bachelor's degree. Upon graduation She worked for Wistar Institute as a research technician. After having children, she returned to the workforce as a realtor eventually becoming a Real Estate Broker working for Jerry D. Schueck. While searching through the MLS book, she found a Flower Shop for sale and bought Depot Greenery in Telford, Pennsylvania which she owned and operated until 1992. She enjoyed expressing her creativity with flowers, gardening and later rock-hounding and visiting the desert of Arizona.
Zoe was a multi- talented and gifted person. She soon began to dabble in jewelry making. She sold her jewelry at local Art Festivals and galleries. She mastered the art of Silversmithing and incorporated her love for rocks, gems and minerals into her pieces. Zoe married Carl R. Schnabel in 1979.
They were married for 42 years. Zoe was a member of Sun Sites Gem and Mineral Club, Sun Sites, Arizona serving as Secretary and later President. Zoe is survived by her spouse Carl of Cochise, Arizona; her daughter Alycia E. Kohl (Michael) of Telford, Pennsylvania; her son John C. Felgenhauer of Telford, Pennsylvania: stepsons Eric L. Schnabel and Jaison L. Schnabel, her grandchildren Johathan Felgenhauer and Kimberly Felgenhauer, step granddaughters Ashley Clark and Danielle Clark, many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Zoe was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clement Zilka Jr., her former spouse John E. Felgenhauer who was the father of her children.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society http://www.cancer.org. Condolences may be left on Zoya Schnabel's online guest book at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.