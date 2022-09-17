Buena High School Distributive Education Clubs of America students pause for a quick photo Friday night, where they were busy taking nonstop bratwurst and schnitzel orders for a hungry beer tent crowd.
There’s nothing like a robust German festival to kick off the fall.
A large crowd showed up Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park for an annual Bavarian-style celebration as the community devoured bratwurst, sauerkraut and schnitzel while dancing to polkas, waltzes and the all-time favorite, the chicken dance.
In an environment of lederhosen, dirndls and frothy beers served in Der Biergarten to the sounds of an ompah band, many reminisced of years spent in Munich.
“Oktoberfest got its start in Munich in October 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen,” said Cal Downey, who spent seven years in Germany. “The celebrations were repeated in subsequent years and later extended into September to take advantage of warmer weather.”
Downey and a team of friends work behind the grill preparing bratwurst for Sierra Vista’s celebration — 760 pounds worth — as a fundraiser for the Sister Cities Association, a student exchange program between Sierra Vista and its sister cities Radebeul, Germany, and Cananea, Sonora, Mexico.
“I’ve been helping out with this event for Sister Cities for about 15 years now,” said Martina Peters, who was working at the organization’s blue food truck. “It’s a lot of work, but so much fun. I want to give a big shout out to all of our hard working volunteers.”
After an exuberant chicken dance, Lee Ann and Cliff Hopperman paused for a quick interview.
“We lived in Germany and have been to Oktoberfest in Munich three times,” Cliff Hopperman said. “Sierra Vista throws a fantastic Oktoberfest with a huge turnout. It’s a lot of fun.”
While the crowd enjoyed the food, beer and great company, the Sierra Vista Community Band kept folks entertained with a lineup of traditional German music, leading off with "Ein Prosit".
“ 'Ein Prosit' is one of the most frequently played pieces of music in Bavarian beer tents,” said Katrina Schmidt, who spent time in Germany with her family as a teen. “During Oktoberfest there, you hear it played over and over, sometimes as often as one or two times an hour. It’s a beer toasting song and German crowds love it.”
Along with 'Ein Prosit,' the Sierra Vista community also enjoyed the chicken dance, Hamburger Waltz, Polka-Polka and the Happy Wanderer, to name a few of the popular selections the band performed.
Jocob Meyer spent time in Germany as an army brat, was later stationed there for three years, then returned for temporary duty travel. With a child under each arm, his 3-year-old daughter Miriam and 3-year-old son Gabriel, the three were dancing in the beer tent.
“This is a fun event and we’re having a good time,” he said. “It’s impressive that the city does so much for the community. You can tell that a lot of work went into this.”
Hailed as Sierra Vista’s largest fall festival, the annual Oktoberfest celebration packs Veterans Memorial Park.
Hosted by the city of Sierra Vista, the annual festival features numerous food and merchandise vendors, live entertainment and a carnival.
“My husband and I love coming here,” said Sierra Vista resident Dianna Dimick. “This is where he gets his once-a-year bratwurst fix and pretzels. It’s a fun event. The weather is perfect and everyone is out having a good time.”
