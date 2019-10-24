Sierra Club Military Outdoors Program

SCMO is at the forefront of a national movement to ensure every veteran in America has an opportunity to get outdoors when they return home after service. For many veterans, meaningful connections to the outdoors are a gateway to a new mission and continued service to the lands they swore an oath to protect. SCMO is about more than the healing power of the outdoors; it is also about activating and empowering voices of veterans who are already skilled and inspired to defend America's lands, water, wildlife and people. Veterans are change agents, enthusiastic to make a difference in their communities. When our veterans thrive, so too does our society. The goal of Military Outdoors is to improve the lives of veterans and their families through connections with the outdoors and inspire members of the military and veteran community to become outspoken champions for environmental conservation and justice.

https://www.sierraclub.org/military-outdoors

https://www.sierraclub.org/arizona