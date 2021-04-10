There is nothing more frustrating than to need a community service but not know where to find it.
The irony of this situation is that the service is in all likely available and present … it’s just knowing where to access it that gets to be a challenge.
After several discussions during its founding, the Legacy Foundation members identified this issue as a community need and set about to develop a resource guide for service searchers.
After a successful field trial, the app is now available on smart phones and iPads … and there’s no cost to download. The app is available through application stores, and it’s also available on the Internet … lfsaz.org. To get it through an app store, search Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona Community Resource Guide.
First of all it’s divided into 21 categories such as Behavioral Health/Substance Abuse … Housing and Shelter … Veterans.
When you tap one of these content areas, it opens to specific entities within Cochise County and eastern Santa Cruz County. If you want to know if a service is available in a specific community, there also is a link you can tap that takes you to a specific community for the service you want.
There are over 400 Cochise County/Santa Cruz County organizations listed in the guide … a tremendous resource.
When you enter one of the 21 available services such as Veterans or Support Groups , you’ll find a number of informational items: (a) Description of Services Provided (b) Phone Number © Hours and Times of Operation (d) Address (d) Website (e) Communities Served.
It’s interesting to see how many different services are provided in our 6,000-plus square miles of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
For example there’s the Butterfly Club which provides wigs … free of charge … for women and girls who are battling cancer or other diseases that cause hair loss. The Butterfly Club was founded by Wilma Mrosek … who is a cancer survivor herself … in 2005. She was looking for somewhere to donate wigs she had worn … couldn’t find any place … so she founded the Butterfly Club. Another organization in the guide is Peaches Pantry, which lists its services as ... ”supplying economically disadvantaged children in public schools in the Sierra Vista with food for the weekend.”
The Resource Guide was developed and is maintained by Susan Richards at the Legacy Foundation. If you want to have your organization listed, Susan is the person to contact. You can also send an email to info@lfsaz.org with a request to be added to the guide.
Commenting on Susan’s accomplishments, CEO Margaret Hepburn said, “Susan Richards has done a remarkable job in pulling together many resources and keeping the information current.”
The Legacy Foundation has long been a strong county supporter in terms of providing the community with tools such as the Resource Guide. The idea originated from brainstorming discussions among staff and board members over a period of years. Several of the individuals involved had the experience of moving to Sierra Vista and not having any way of finding a needed service. Many discussions surrounded the thought that if someone didn’t know what was “out there” then how would they know where to go.
This phenomenon took their thought one step further ... you might know what was out there ... but do you know how to get there ?
And hence … the Resource Guide was born.
Hepburn, in commenting on the Resource Guide, said, “We are very pleased to be able to provide the Resource Guide for use in Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties.
“Assisting individuals in need and managing a community resource guide is completely in line with our Mission to promote population health and community wellness throughout Southeast Arizona” …and she certainly is right!