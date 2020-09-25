Dear M & M: I am looking for a grant to help my business. Where do I go? – Dan
Dear Dan: Move very cautiously if you hear of someone giving you “free money.” More than likely it’s some sort of a scam.
Grants are “free money,” meaning you don’t have to pay them back, but they all come with a cost. The time to find, apply and restrictions on the use of funds received might lead you down a path to do something you probably don’t want to go down.
Always remember grants are given out for a specific purpose. The money has to be spent according to the rules outlined by the provider. Penalties can be invoked if you break the rules.
Only certain legal entities are eligible to even apply. Usually, you must have an account to be able to submit and receive payments.
Grants generally are broken down into two categories: government and private. Checking government data bases, you can search the various agencies and departments looking to award various grants. Grants.gov, United States Department of Agriculture and Challenge.gov are three places to find out about federal awards.
You will need to register and have an account to apply. State, county and city governments are additional places one might look for government grants.
Private grants generally are harder to find. One would have to go to each single company or foundation to find out information on any grant offered to see who is eligible and what the eligible intended uses of funds are. There are some websites out there that does list available grants.
Be caution to not give out any confidential information to access any online platforms. Some examples of private companies offering grants include Federal Expresses Small Business Grant Contest, Visa Everywhere Initiative, National Association of the Self-Employed (NASE) and Patagonia Corporate Grant Program. They are looking for initiatives like preserving and protecting the environment to providing funds to help defer print or other business services. Generally, there is a grant manager available to ask questions about the application process or a better explanation on the purpose or what they are looking for.
Remember, whether government or privately funded, grants are mainly for non-profit business, education and community development. Not to say there aren’t grants available for a for-profit business but they are very rare. If private industry is awarding a grant to a for profit business it is usually funding awareness to encourage a cause or behavior they are interested in.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.