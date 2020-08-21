Dear M & M: I just got my Economic Injury Disaster Loan. What can I spent the money on and still be in compliance? – Dave
Dear Dave: The EIDL is a little less restrictive that the Payroll Protection Program on what you can and cannot spent your money on. Generally, the day to day operating expenses are eligible uses of the money — things like inventory, office supplies, rent, insurance, accounting, banking fees, etc.
You can also use it to pay existing loan payments to include credit card payments. You cannot pay the balance on these types of debts as it would be considered refinancing.
Below is the list of what types of expenses are not eligible on an EIDL: dividends and bonuses, repayment of stockholder or principal loans, refinancing long term debt, expansion or purchasing fixed assets or relocation expenses.
Remember the EIDL is a loan that needs to be repaid. A very important part is to track what you spent the money on and be able to report it when asked. If you have a question, make sure you work with your accountant to make sure you are following the guidelines.