Dear M & M: I hear the Payroll Protection Program is open for a second round or to business that didn't participate in round one. Any help on the application process or lender list to apply through? - Dan
Dear Dan: The Paycheck Protection Program resumed Jan. 11. The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses.
PPP loans have an interest rate of 1%. Loans issued prior to June 5 have a maturity of two years. Loans issued after June 5 have a maturity of five years. Loan payments will be deferred for borrowers who apply for loan forgiveness until SBA remits the borrower's loan forgiveness amount to the lender. If a borrower does not apply for loan forgiveness, payments are deferred 10 months after the end of the covered period for the borrower’s loan forgiveness (either eight weeks or 24 weeks).
No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees. You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, or Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program.
If you wish to begin preparing your application, you can download the following PPP borrower application forms to see the information that will be requested from you when you apply with a lender: Paycheck Protection Program First Draw Borrower Application Form (revised 01-08-21); Paycheck Protection Program Second Draw Borrower Application Form (01-08-21).
Contact your lender if you have applied for Round One and want to apply for Round Two. You do not have to go through the same lender that you did in Round One to be eligible for Round Two.
You do not have to have forgiveness from Round One completed to be eligible for Round Two (unless there were some problems with compliance or other regulations related to the program).