Dear M & M: What is something I should be thinking about to keep my business relevant going forward in 2020? – Bob
Dear Bob: When a business stops making money you’re on your way to going out of business. This sounds way too simple. The best prices, the best customer service, the cleanest store, the one with the most choices/variety in inventory, the best store hours, at the most convenient place with the easiest and most accessible ways to do business won’t last very long if it isn't taking in more money then it is spending.
An income statement has two parts to it (income and expenses). One has to spend time on both parts of the equation.
Let’s start with the expense side. This is all about negotiations and checking with other sources for what you are currently buying “everything” you use, from your current lease, to your interest rates on all your loans, to what you are paying your insurance company or credit card processor. Every expense needs to be examined. We are looking for anything from consolidation, to elimination, to finding a new company or source to do business with. This is pretty simple. Take a look at every expense you are incurring and think about how you can spend less money. Do I still need the paper statements mailed to me from my bank? Once you have examined what you are spending it is time to look at what you are doing to bring in more money. Is it time to raise prices? Maybe we need to explore new ways to create sales by adding additional product lines or expanding the choices we are offering; or is it time to start selling the red one? It is possible we need to expand the place we are currently selling in or at.
Besides the obvious place to start, selling online or to expand the market where we are already selling online, it might be time to include people in other countries. Looking at expanding geographic selling opportunities has to be considered. Should I try to get my product in another person’s business and possibly sell wholesale as well as retail? Horizontal and vertical integration has to be considered.
Take a look at the four P’s of marketing (Product, Price, Place, Promotion). Then develop the fifth P — it’s called a Plan. Before you start on this journey take a good look at another (P). It’s called people. Who’s’ going to do this with you? Time to cull the herd and bring in some other (P)s. It called the professionals. Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center and the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation can help you with the last one.
