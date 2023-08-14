Jeff Sturges

I was disappointed in the reporting published in the Herald/Review covering the “joint field hearing” last Tuesday when a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives held the hearing at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, titled “Biden’s Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities.”

I attended this long hearing and, yes, it was as partisan as the title suggested, with no Democrats either on the Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security or as witnesses. It appeared to me that the vast majority of the time given to the committee members and the witnesses was devoted to hammering President Biden and his administration.

