This September will mark 60 years of locally-provided, hospital-based health care in Sierra Vista. Let’s take a quick look at where we have come from and how far we’ve progressed.
When Sierra Vista incorporated in 1956, there was no place closer than Bisbee or Tucson for civilian residents to go for health care. One doctor came in from Patagonia and saw patients a couple of days a week in Huachuca City, but that was it.
Two years later, residents of Sierra Vista met to discuss how to open a local hospital and raise the necessary funds. Plans began in earnest in 1960 for a modest hospital in the Village Meadows neighborhood.
On Sept. 9, 1963, Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital opened on Wilcox Drive with three full-time doctors and 36 local people on staff. The 1,300-square-foot hospital offered 35 beds, including two private rooms. However, the early days were very difficult for the independent not-for-profit hospital. In 1964, facing mounting financial problems, Western Baptist Association suddenly announced it could no longer support the project. Undaunted, the citizens of Sierra Vista rallied to save their hospital.
In October of that year, a group of concerned residents formed a committee to govern and finance the hospital and reopened it as Cochise General Osteopathic Hospital.
It was a community effort from the start. A hospital auxiliary opened in 1965 with 15 original members, mostly women. The auxiliary did numerous non-professional tasks, like reading to patients and writing letters for them to help them feel comfortable. They also hand-fed patients, helped with records, operated the hospital switchboard, worked as receptionists, sold items from the “gift case,” mended linens and gowns in the sewing room, ironed, sorted and folded linen in the laundry, and washed dishes in the kitchen.
The few men who volunteered found plenty to do with maintenance and yard work on the hospital grounds.
In 1966, the hospital changed its name again to Sierra Vista Community Hospital, reflecting the development of the city at its 10-year anniversary as well as population growth in the greater community. Over the next 30 years, growth and change in the county would be reflected by the hospital trying to meet expanding needs.
The 1970s were focused on growth, necessitating a partnership with a California firm to expand access to resources. By the mid-1980s, health care was changing. The hospital transitioned back to an independent model, but was forced to increase its per-day rates nine times in nine years to keep up with facility expansion and maintenance, inflation, long-term debt, skyrocketing malpractice insurance rates, new technical equipment and reduced reimbursement.
The auxiliary ramped up its fundraising efforts and began offering scholarships for students in the medical field in addition to helping fund new equipment. The county approved a $1.15 million bond for the hospital for a CT scanner. A hospital foundation, created in 1992 to raise more funds to purchase equipment and help pay for services, held its first fundraiser, a golf tournament, in 1994.
In 1993, the hospital opened its Lenio Diagnostic Center. However, the same month, Fort Huachuca’s military hospital closed its labor and delivery service, and in 1998, downgraded its military hospital to a clinic, increasing overall volume at the community hospital by 43% and nearly doubling deliveries. Surgery, obstetrics, intensive care and physical therapy all needed more space. Parking was impossible.
In 1999, the hospital board purchased land on the east side of town for future expansion and changed its name to Sierra Vista Regional Health Center, signifying its evolution into a regional medical facility serving all of Cochise County and Fort Huachuca. Many people were upset at the loss of the word “community” in the name.
In the years following the new millennium, Sierra Vista Regional Health Center concentrated on modernization and growth. In 2001, a Cardiac Catheter Lab and Cardiac Rehabilitation Facility opened. In 2002, the hospital cut the ribbon on its new $8 million east campus complete with medical office building and ambulatory surgical center.
When Bisbee and Douglas hospitals both closed their labor and delivery services in 2002, leaving Sierra Vista as the only obstetrics provider in the county, the hospital experienced a 25%-30% jump in deliveries. The hospital completed a new maternal-child department in 2004 and immediately began expanding its emergency department.
Dealing with a lack of space, decreased funding and a physician shortage, while attempting to meet increasing patient volumes and modernize in a rapidly aging building, the hospital leadership realized that it could not succeed without a new facility. Eventually, a deal was struck with Regional Care Health Partners, which agreed to a 40-year lease and a new building.
The new Canyon Vista Medical Center opened to the public on April 23, 2015. It boasted 100 all-private rooms, including the only in-patient psychiatric floor in the county, two heliports and spacious inpatient and outpatient facilities.
CVMV continues to thrive and grow today. Since 2018, its operating partner has been Lifepoint Health, making CVMH part of a nationwide network of community hospitals, rehabilitation, and behavioral health hospitals. CEO Shaun Phillips is committed to providing high-quality care for Sierra Vista residents, close to where they live and work. He and his team are continuously looking for ways to enhance and expand the hospital’s services throughout the county, while improving the quality of care provided.
The facilities at CVMH are some of the best in the nation, and the hospital is constantly striving to make them better. In the past year alone, CVMH has added providers in a multitude of service lines, including general surgery, neurology, midwifery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, family medicine and orthopedics. A new CT scanner and surgical robot were recently purchased to meet the community’s needs, attract new physicians and keep CVMC state-of-the-art. An ortho robot will be added in the coming month.
Far from being a financial drain on the community, CVMC’s economic impact is far- reaching. In 2022, the hospital wrote off more than $8.5 million in the form of charity care and donated nearly $340,000 to benefit community programs. The hospital employed more than 615 people and paid over $2.1 million in local property and sales taxes.
CVMC is now and always has been a community hospital. Its governing board is comprised of local folks who live and work in its service area, many of whom graduated from Buena High School. Its administrators are members of other local nonprofit boards. Its staff has children in local schools and parents who live close by.
We who live in Cochise County are vested in the hospital, and it is vested in our community. We wish CVMC the very best on its 60th anniversary and look forward to being a part of the next 60 years!
Ruth Quinn is chairman of the Chair, CVMC Board of Trustees.