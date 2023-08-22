This September will mark 60 years of locally-provided, hospital-based health care in Sierra Vista. Let’s take a quick look at where we have come from and how far we’ve progressed.

When Sierra Vista incorporated in 1956, there was no place closer than Bisbee or Tucson for civilian residents to go for health care. One doctor came in from Patagonia and saw patients a couple of days a week in Huachuca City, but that was it.

Tags