To date, two articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. While future articles on the continued historical aspects are still in the making, I wanted to pause and provide a brief history on the founding of the Huachuca 50 organization, its initial project, and the structure, mission and value as it pertains to Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, the region, the Department of Defense and our nation.
The Huachuca 50 was established 31 years ago (1991) and received its 501©(6) designation two years later. It was founded at the request of Sen. John McCain, who wanted an advocacy group for Fort Huachuca similar to the Davis Monthan organization, DM50, in Tucson. Working with his senior military advisory, Anthony Cordesman, members of the community came together to begin the process to establish an organization that would 1) advocate on behalf of the community and Fort Huachuca and 2), keep Sen. McCain and his staff informed of any and all developments and/or potential threats.
The initial concept was to establish a “think tank” or “institute” that would provide intellectual, scientific and research support to justify existing missions on Fort Huachuca and concomitantly identify complimentary missions located elsewhere that would enhance the fort’s value nationally.
Although the institute idea was a noble cause, it never got off the ground due to a late afternoon phone call that would change the course of events for the Huachuca 50 and community for years to come.
To make a long story short, Harold Vangilder (Huachuca 50 president) and I (University of Arizona administrator) were invited to attend a meeting with Maj. Gen. Paul E. Menoher, Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca. Others involved at the time were Ted Fichtl, Bob Wick, Jack Blair, Judy Gignac, Gary Raemaker and Doris Caldwell. Richard Archer was the mayor of Sierra Vista at the time.
Subsequent to a brief introduction, Gen. Menoher came right to the point and asked us one question: “How would the University of Arizona like to own the Defense Language Institute located at the Presidio of Monterey in California and would the Huachuca 50 help with its relocation to Sierra Vista?”
Can you guess what our answer was?
Thus began a yearlong effort that would unite the University of Arizona and the community with an entire network that included the governor’s office, state Legislature, Congressional delegation, Arizona Board of Regents, the Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca, Pentagon, Cochise County, Base Realignment and Closure Commission and a myriad of other organizations and service clubs in the region.
Our journey over the year included several trips to the East Coast where we met with high-ranking officials at the Pentagon and U.S. Congress. We also met with the provost and others at the DLI in Monterey, California, and with members of the BRAC Commission. It was a great experience and one that placed Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca in the spotlight at the national level.
It would take a lengthy book to cover every aspect of the journey that year. But in the interest of saving time and space, I will keep it short.
So, what happened? The answer came on a Friday night in a phone call from Sen. McCain. His words exactly, “Yeoman’s work (he was a Navy guy) … we won it, the largest economic development initiative in the history of the state!”
Of course, no one involved slept that night.
The next morning while waiting on Gen. Menoher’s plane to land at Libby Army Airfield in Sierra Vista (he had not yet received the good news) I received a subsequent call from Sen. McCain. It was around 5:30 a.m. when he told us that we lost it overnight and that it was horse traded away. In the end, politics prevailed.
Although the journey ended abruptly that morning, it was indeed a great experience and one where the stars had aligned for this community in a way never before seen. The experience that each organization gained throughout this ordeal was tremendous and the relationships created still exist today.
This was the Huachuca 50’s first endeavor out of the gate. This undertaking established its reputation and credibility and gave it purpose and value. It performed exactly as Sen. McCain expected when he recommended we form the Huachuca 50.
So, what does the Huachuca 50 do now?
Today, the purpose of the organization is to solely and exclusively promote the economic well-being of the Sierra Visa area by supporting the continuing development of Fort Huachuca.
Or more precisely …
To play a vital role in communicating the value of Fort Huachuca and its critical missions to the community, Army senior seaders and state and federal officials. This is the key point, to advocate on behalf of Fort Huachuca and the community. Without advocacy and engagement, the fort and its missions are at risk.
Over the years, the Huachuca 50 has participated in every BRAC process helping to organize the community in its efforts to preserve and protect Fort Huachuca. It has worked with every organization in the community, every Congressional delegation, governor, commanding general, state Legislature and County Board of Supervisors to ensure the safety of Fort Huachuca and its various components.
During each BRAC process, our strategy was “offense, not defense.” That is, instead of assuming a defensive posture, we instead chose the offensive strategy to seek out missions around the country that would enhance Fort Huachuca’s value nationally. On two occasions we submitted white papers through DOD and Congress. The two that come to mind were the and C4ISR initiatives.
While there has not been a BRAC process in the past 15-plus years and it’s unlikely there will be one in the future, in my view, this is a very perilous time to be caught off guard. Let me explain.
When a BRAC process is underway, communities and installations are completely and totally engaged. They rally to defend their installations and provide a full complement of resources to protect themselves and their communities. Everyone is involved, and everything is documented and published. The playing field is essentially level for all involved.
Today, however, is a totally different environment. Yes, there are no BRAC processes taking place but there are those out there who would like nothing more than to have one or more of the activities and/or missions located on Fort Huachuca in their possession.
It could be duplicitous with the transfer of a single position or the desire to create new relationships as a method for gathering information about a specific unit. Regardless of the type of approach or method used, we need to stay alert and vigilant. If we don’t, they may be successful in their efforts. Two instances that come to mind are recent inquiries coming from factions in the states of Oklahoma and Alabama.
This is what the Huachuca 50 is all about. Protecting our installation and all of its components. In an effort to stay on top of this game, the Huachuca 50 is changing the way it does business. Increased membership and funding are at the top of the agenda. We are also endeavoring to:
Communicate more effectively and frequently with our partners on Fort Huachuca.
Keep the general membership informed and up to date.
Spend more time with our Congressional delegation.
Invite members of Congress from elsewhere (states without significant military enterprises) to our community to see firsthand the exciting developments and mission sets on Fort Huachuca.
Reorganize internally.
Be actively engaged in the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance to expand our sphere of influence.
Work closely with Sierra Vista, Cochise County and others to help mitigate environmental issues and implement projects that could meet the area’s water needs.
Keep the public more informed by sponsoring events and publishing monthly articles highlighting our successes here and elsewhere.
While much of this work has been ongoing for some time, I think it is now time to step up the pace a bit!
Internally, it is important that the Board of Directors is fully engaged at every level to ensure the goals and objectives of the organization are met. The board membership ranges from nine to 13 members who serve three-year terms. Elections are held at the December meeting of the membership of the corporation.
We also have a full complement of ex-officio members who represent Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca, Cochise County, the Secretary of the Army and the Chamber of Commerce.
We meet on the first Thursday of each month at the Chamber of Commerce conference room to conduct our business.
The annual costs for general membership are:
Individual, $250
Small businesses, $500
Medium-sized businesses, $1,000 and more
Some of the larger organizations provide $2,500 to $5,000.
Aside from general member dues, other donations are welcome.
The Huachuca 50, in partnership with Sierra Vista and Cochise County, works closely with our consultant, Joe Corrigan, who serves as our liaison with members of Congress, the Pentagon and others. He also has close relationships with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, the U.S. Army Installation Management Command and many other major commands.
Joe lives in the Washington, D.C., area and continues to be a vital asset. I cannot emphasize the importance of having an individual working with our Congressional members and their delegations on a daily basis to keep us informed about any and all activities, both within DOD and Congress that may impact Fort Huachuca and/or this community.
The Huachuca 50 Board members include:
Dr. Randy Groth, president
Dr. Gary Packard, vice president
Joe Puett, secretary
Elsie McMillian, treasure
Jack Blair, membership
Wallace Ricks
Jennifer Sorenson
Dr. JD Rottweiler
Joan Wilson
Tom Finnegan
For information on the Huachuca 50 or should you desire to become a general member, make a donation or simply get involved, please feel free to contact anyone listed above and be sure to check out our website, huachuca50.org.
Please let me know your thoughts.