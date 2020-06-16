Much of the news has been focused on COVID-19, demonstrations and riots, and unemployment.
By necessity this has pushed other news issues aside — but while they may be on the back burner, these issues are still with us and are just as threatening.
One of those issues is the Affordable Care Act (ACA) now before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS).
The ACA has been under attack by the Republicans, including Senator Martha McSally, since it was enacted in 2010. Whether in Congress or the courts, however, the ACA has basically stood its ground, with a few exceptions.
The initial scenario was SCOTUS’s decision in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, where the court ruled 5-4 that the penalty for not having health care coverage was a tax levied by Congress.
Since Congress has the authority to impose a tax, the Court ruled the ACA was constitutional.
However , a major blow to the ACA was the passage of the tax reform bill that became law a couple of years ago which in essence removed the requirement for individuals to have health care coverage. Since the ACA no longer imposed a tax on individuals who did not obtain health care coverage, the argument became it was unconstitutional. In essence, Congress could not require people to purchase health insurance.
Twenty-six Republican attorneys general, Arizona’s included, filed suit to have the ACA declared unconstitutional. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in their favor, and it is this case, California v. Texas, that is now before SCOTUS. A decision is not expected until after the presidential election.
The arguments being set forth in opposition to the appeal are that the appeal, if denied, would be disastrous for millions of patients who would lose health care coverage immediately. Medicaid expansion would be eliminated; people who have pre-existing condition protection would lose the protection of the ACA, and the health care system in the face of COVID-19 would be thrown into confusion and chaos.
Those opposing the ACA fail to understand that hospitals are businesses whose revenues have to exceed their expenses if they are to remain open and provide services to the community.
MedPac reported 47 hospitals closed in 2019, almost double from 2018. One of these was St Luke’s in Phoenix — a 219 bed hospital that has been in operation for over 100 years.
And if you go back to 2010, you’ll find that 120 rural hospitals have also closed.
What is called "payer mix" has a big impact on the financial stability of a hospital. If the payer mix is Medicare, Medicaid, and uncompensated care because of no insurance coverage, the hospital’s expenses will exceed its revenue.
Why?
Medicare and Medicaid only reimburse a hospital around 80%. Treatment costs for uncompensated care patients who come through the emergency room because of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) are borne by the hospital. So, simple math shows there’s 20% to be made up from inadequate reimbursement plus the cost for uncompensated care that the hospitals have to bear.
Several years ago I served on the Board of a 220-bed hospital in Phoenix having that type of payer mix which was forced into closure and bankruptcy — not a pretty picture.
Hospitals are even more vulnerable today because of the COVID-19 environment. Close to 300 hospitals, including CVMC, have recently furloughed employees due to issues involving COVID-19.
It seems to me there should be some type of contingency plan on the table in the event SCOTUS rules the ACA unconstitutional and strips millions of people of their insurance coverage.
The time to do something is now, not when we’re suddenly thrust into another crisis.
Senators Sinema and McSally, Congresswoman Kirkpatrick — don’t you think you should become more proactive with this potential crisis?
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.