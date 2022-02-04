Being a citizen of the United States of America provides multiple advantages not found in many countries around the world, but also includes many responsibilities. Perhaps no individuals are more aware of these advantages and responsibilities — nor placed under as much scrutiny involving them — than those from other countries who wish to become U.S. citizens.
Forms, various documents and fees — $725, which includes a biometric fee of $85 — are required to become a citizen of this country. Then there is the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test.” It is a document of 100 questions. An applicant will be asked 10 of the 100 questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test.
How strong is your knowledge of U.S. history and government? In our “A More Perfect Union” series, we’ll select questions from the test and provide background on the answers. With this, you can test your U.S. IQ, starting with today’s first installment:
Question 36: What are two Cabinet-level positions?
There are 24 positions (including 15 department heads), plus the vice president, that make up the president’s cabinet.
While crafting the Constitution, the Founding Fathers began to realize a president would be hard-pressed to sail this government vessel single-handedly, even though first President George Washington had little trouble crossing the Delaware on Christmas Day 1776.
There was no strong agreement on who these individuals should be, so no mention was made in the Constitution regarding a Cabinet, other than to allow the president to appoint executive department heads and feel free to seek their advice.
Washington started out with secretaries of the Treasury, State and War departments and an attorney general. Over the years new departments were added, modified or dropped.
Initially, that afterthought of an elected position, the vice president, was not included. In 1921, President Warren Harding invited VP Calvin Coolidge to attend cabinet meetings, and Dwight Eisenhower made it permanent during his administration.
The postmaster general was a Cabinet member until 1971 when the department was redesignated. Hmm, that wouldn’t have anything to do with the rising cost of mailing a letter, would it?
The most recent addition came following a horrible chapter in American history. The Department of Homeland Security was established following 9/11 and the director became a Cabinet member.
We have revealed some Cabinet members already, but can you name two others? Would you be able to ace this question on the naturalization test?
We’re thinking you could. But if you need some assistance, here are the 15 current department heads and the individuals sitting at the president’s bequest:
• Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack
• Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
• Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
• Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona
• Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm
• Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra
• Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge
• Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
• Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
• Secretary of State Antony Blinken
• Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
• Secretary of the Treasury Dr. Janet Yellen
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough
• Attorney General Merrick Garland
• Vice President Kamala Harris