The United States, at least since World War II, has been considered the greatest country on Earth. Blessed with impressive natural resources, major industries and vibrant armed services, the country appears to stand on its own above most other nations.
Guarded by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the U.S. also is a fortress like no other. An invasion of the country is largely discounted as a near-impossible task thanks to the oceans and the geographical features of the country — including the Southwest deserts, which Cochise County can claim proud partial ownership of.
However, there have been numerous attacks on United States citizens and military inside and outside the country, which brings us to this somber date. Sept. 11 is noted in the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” the document of 100 questions this column is based upon. An applicant for U.S. citizenship is asked 10 of the questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test on the path to become a citizen.
Which brings us to question No. 86 on the test:
What major event happened on Sept. 11, 2001, in the United States?
Of course, it was the terrorist attacks on the U.S. Hijackers crashed two commercial jets into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; two more hijacked jets were crashed into the Pentagon and on a field in rural Pennsylvania. The total dead and missing numbered 2,992: 2,749 in New York City, 184 at the Pentagon, 40 in Pennsylvania and 19 hijackers. The Islamic al-Qaeda terrorist group was behind the attack, which led to a worldwide hunt for its leader, Osama bin Laden, and a two-decades-long military presence in Afghanistan.
It wasn’t an invasion. However, America was violated to its core and recalled another heinous attack, the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.” That attack resulted in 2,403 U.S. military members and 19 Navy ships destroyed or damaged, including the USS Arizona, which sits at the bottom of the harbor and is the site of a memorial.
Those are the major incidents in our history. The country has dealt with a few invasions — the British in the War of 1812, our friends from south of the border in the Mexican-American war of 1846-48 and the Japanese in World War II in the Aleutian Islands in the Territory of Alaska.
There have been multiple attacks against Americans in foreign countries and at home. Most notable:
April 18, 1983: Bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. A suicide bomber drove a pickup truck into the embassy, killing 63, including 17 Americans. The attack was made by Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant Islamic group.
Oct. 23, 1983: Bombing of a Marines barracks in Beiruit. Another suicide bomber detonated a truck at Beirut International Airport, killing 241 Marines. Again, Hezbollah was suspected, but the group denied it was involved.
Feb. 26, 1993: The first World Trade Center attack. A bomb in the basement of the building killed six and injured more than 1,000. Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, Ramzi Yousef and others were convicted and Al-Qaeda was believed to be involved.
Oct. 12, 2000: USS Cole attack. The Cole, a Navy destroyer, was heavily damaged and 17 sailors were killed when a boat blew up beside it in Yemen’s Aden harbor. Osama bin Laden was suspected of involvement.
Sept. 11, 2012: Benghazi consulate attack. Well-armed militants attacked the U.S. consulate. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three embassy officials were killed. A group linked to Al Qaeda was considered the mastermind.
There have been homegrown attacks before and since 9/11, the most notable being the Oklahoma City Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing on April 19, 1995, that killed 168. U.S. citizens Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were convicted of the act, which was done to avenge the Branch Davidian siege in Waco, Texas, two years prior on that date.
Will there be future bombings and assaults? It is almost a certainty. Being on guard is paramount and the only conceivable way to prevent such a tragedy. However, guns and explosives aren’t the only avenue of attack. It’s possible the next assault on the American way of life could be a cyberattack or other moves against the U.S. economy and industries, as has already been suspected of China. Defense systems, banking, power grids and modes of transportation could be at risk. Here’s hoping our anti-cyberattack forces are more than up to meeting the challenge.
The attack of 9/11 remains at the forefront, though. It is no wonder the question was included in the citizenship test. Americans will never forget that day and how the world changed afterward. U.S. citizenship requires the realization that anything can happen at any time to the country and its people. Awareness is an essential byproduct of the American dream; with the good also comes the not so good. Citizens must know that and be prepared to deal and react to any inevitability.